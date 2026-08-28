Al-Mursalate 77:36 ولا يوذن لهم فيعتذرون ٣٦
Page 581 · Juz 29
وَلَا
يُؤۡذَنُ
لَهُمۡ
فَيَعۡتَذِرُونَ
٣٦
et point ne leur sera donné permission de s’excuser.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:
انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re…