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Al-Mursalate 77:29 انطلقوا الى ما كنتم به تكذبون ٢٩

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ٱنطَلِقُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
مَا
كُنتُم
بِهِۦ
تُكَذِّبُونَ
٢٩
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:

انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re

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