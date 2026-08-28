Al-Mursalate 77:35 هاذا يوم لا ينطقون ٣٥
Page 581 · Juz 29
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمُ
لَا
يَنطِقُونَ
٣٥
Ce sera le jour où ils ne [peuvent] pas parler,
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
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انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re…