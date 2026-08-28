Al-Mursalate 77:27 وجعلنا فيها رواسي شامخات واسقيناكم ماء فراتا ٢٧
Page 581 · Juz 29
وَجَعَلۡنَا
فِيهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
شَٰمِخَٰتٖ
وَأَسۡقَيۡنَٰكُم
مَّآءٗ
فُرَاتٗا
٢٧
Et n’y avons-Nous pas placé fermement de hautes montagnes ? Et ne vous avons-Nous pas abreuvés d’eau douce ?
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…