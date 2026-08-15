وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Taha 20:118 ان لك الا تجوع فيها ولا تعرى ١١٨

صفحه ۳۲۰ · جزء ۱۶

إِنَّ
لَكَ
أَلَّا
تَجُوعَ
فِيهَا
وَلَا
تَعۡرَىٰ
١١٨
همانا برای تو این است که در آن نه گرسنه می‌شوی و نه برهنه می‌مانی.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders