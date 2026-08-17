وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Qasas 28:22 ولما توجه تلقاء مدين قال عسى ربي ان يهديني سواء السبيل ٢٢

صفحه ۳۸۸ · جزء ۲۰

وَلَمَّا
تَوَجَّهَ
تِلۡقَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
قَالَ
عَسَىٰ
رَبِّيٓ
أَن
يَهۡدِيَنِي
سَوَآءَ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
٢٢
و هنگامی‌که به (جانب شهر) مدین رو آورد؛ گفت: «امید است پروردگارم مرا به راه راست هدایت کند».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders