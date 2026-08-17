Al-Qasas 28:22 ولما توجه تلقاء مدين قال عسى ربي ان يهديني سواء السبيل ٢٢
صفحه ۳۸۸ · جزء ۲۰
وَلَمَّا
تَوَجَّهَ
تِلۡقَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
قَالَ
عَسَىٰ
رَبِّيٓ
أَن
يَهۡدِيَنِي
سَوَآءَ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
٢٢
و هنگامیکه به (جانب شهر) مدین رو آورد؛ گفت: «امید است پروردگارم مرا به راه راست هدایت کند».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
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Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women
When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir…