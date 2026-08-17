وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Qasas 28:28 قال ذالك بيني وبينك ايما الاجلين قضيت فلا عدوان علي والله على ما نقول وكيل ٢٨

صفحه ۳۸۸ · جزء ۲۰

قَالَ
ذَٰلِكَ
بَيۡنِي
وَبَيۡنَكَۖ
أَيَّمَا
ٱلۡأَجَلَيۡنِ
قَضَيۡتُ
فَلَا
عُدۡوَٰنَ
عَلَيَّۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
نَقُولُ
وَكِيلٞ
٢٨
(موسی) گفت: «این (قرار داد) میان من و تو باشد که هر کدام از این دو مدت را انجام دادم بر من ستمی نخواهد بود، و الله بر آنچه می‌گوییم گواه است».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them

When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that they returned so soon. He asked them what had happened, and they told him what Musa, peace be upon him, had done. So he sent one of them to call him

Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them

When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders