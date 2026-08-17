Al-Qasas 28:28 قال ذالك بيني وبينك ايما الاجلين قضيت فلا عدوان علي والله على ما نقول وكيل ٢٨
صفحه ۳۸۸ · جزء ۲۰
قَالَ
ذَٰلِكَ
بَيۡنِي
وَبَيۡنَكَۖ
أَيَّمَا
ٱلۡأَجَلَيۡنِ
قَضَيۡتُ
فَلَا
عُدۡوَٰنَ
عَلَيَّۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
نَقُولُ
وَكِيلٞ
٢٨
(موسی) گفت: «این (قرار داد) میان من و تو باشد که هر کدام از این دو مدت را انجام دادم بر من ستمی نخواهد بود، و الله بر آنچه میگوییم گواه است».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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