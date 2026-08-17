Al-Qasas 28:24 فسقى لهما ثم تولى الى الظل فقال رب اني لما انزلت الي من خير فقير ٢٤
صفحه ۳۸۸ · جزء ۲۰
فَسَقَىٰ
لَهُمَا
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلظِّلِّ
فَقَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
لِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتَ
إِلَيَّ
مِنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
فَقِيرٞ
٢٤
پس (موسی) برای گوسفندان آن دو آب داد، سپس رو به سایه آورد، آنگاه گفت: «پروردگارا! من هر خیری که بر من بفرستی نیازمند هستم».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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