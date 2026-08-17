وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Qasas 28:24 فسقى لهما ثم تولى الى الظل فقال رب اني لما انزلت الي من خير فقير ٢٤

صفحه ۳۸۸ · جزء ۲۰

فَسَقَىٰ
لَهُمَا
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلظِّلِّ
فَقَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
لِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتَ
إِلَيَّ
مِنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
فَقِيرٞ
٢٤
پس (موسی) برای گوسفندان آن دو آب داد، سپس رو به سایه آورد، آنگاه گفت: «پروردگارا! من هر خیری که بر من بفرستی نیازمند هستم».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders