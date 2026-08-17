Al-Qasas 28:26 قالت احداهما يا ابت استاجره ان خير من استاجرت القوي الامين ٢٦
صفحه ۳۸۸ · جزء ۲۰
قَالَتۡ
إِحۡدَىٰهُمَا
يَٰٓأَبَتِ
ٱسۡتَـٔۡجِرۡهُۖ
إِنَّ
خَيۡرَ
مَنِ
ٱسۡتَـٔۡجَرۡتَ
ٱلۡقَوِيُّ
ٱلۡأَمِينُ
٢٦
یکی از آن دو (دختر) گفت: «پدر جان! او را اجیر کن، بیتردید بهترین کسی را که میتوانی اجیر کنی، کسی است که نیرومند امین باشد (و او چنین است)».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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