Al-Baqarah 2:67 واذ قال موسى لقومه ان الله يامركم ان تذبحوا بقرة قالوا اتتخذنا هزوا قال اعوذ بالله ان اكون من الجاهلين ٦٧
صفحه ۱۰ · جزء ۱
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَأۡمُرُكُمۡ
أَن
تَذۡبَحُواْ
بَقَرَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَتَّخِذُنَا
هُزُوٗاۖ
قَالَ
أَعُوذُ
بِٱللَّهِ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٦٧
و (به یاد آورید) زمانی را که موسی به قوم خود گفت: «الله به شما دستور میدهد که گاوی را ذبح کنید» گفتند: «آیا ما را مسخره میکنی؟» (موسی) گفت: «به الله پناه میبرم از اینکه از نادانان باشم».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The Story of the murdered Israeli Man and the Cow
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Ibn Abi Hatim recorded `Ubaydah As-Salmani saying, "…
The Story of the murdered Israeli Man and the Cow
Allah said, `O Children of Israel! Remember how I blessed you with miracle of the cow that was the me…