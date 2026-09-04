وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Baqarah 2:67 واذ قال موسى لقومه ان الله يامركم ان تذبحوا بقرة قالوا اتتخذنا هزوا قال اعوذ بالله ان اكون من الجاهلين ٦٧

صفحه ۱۰ · جزء ۱

وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَأۡمُرُكُمۡ
أَن
تَذۡبَحُواْ
بَقَرَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَتَّخِذُنَا
هُزُوٗاۖ
قَالَ
أَعُوذُ
بِٱللَّهِ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٦٧
و (به یاد آورید) زمانی را که موسی به قوم خود گفت: «الله به شما دستور می‌دهد که گاوی را ذبح کنید» گفتند: «آیا ما را مسخره می‌کنی؟» (موسی) گفت: «به الله پناه می‌برم از اینکه از نادانان باشم».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the murdered Israeli Man and the Cow

Allah said, `O Children of Israel! Remember how I blessed you with miracle of the cow that was the means for discovering the identity of the murderer, when the murdered man was brought back to life.'

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded `Ubaydah As-Salmani saying, "

The Story of the murdered Israeli Man and the Cow

Allah said, `O Children of Israel! Remember how I blessed you with miracle of the cow that was the me

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders