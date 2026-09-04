وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Baqarah 2:69 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما لونها قال انه يقول انها بقرة صفراء فاقع لونها تسر الناظرين ٦٩

صفحه ۱۰ · جزء ۱

قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
لَوۡنُهَاۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
صَفۡرَآءُ
فَاقِعٞ
لَّوۡنُهَا
تَسُرُّ
ٱلنَّٰظِرِينَ
٦٩
گفتند: «از پروردگارت بخواه تا برای ما روشن سازد، رنگ آن چگونه است؟» (موسی) گفت: (الله) می‌فرماید: «آن گاو زرد پر رنگی است که بینندگان را شاد می‌کند».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and the many unnecessary questions they asked their Messengers. This is why when they were stubborn, Allah made the decisions difficult for them. Had the

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders