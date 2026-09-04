Al-Baqarah 2:69 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما لونها قال انه يقول انها بقرة صفراء فاقع لونها تسر الناظرين ٦٩
صفحه ۱۰ · جزء ۱
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
لَوۡنُهَاۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
صَفۡرَآءُ
فَاقِعٞ
لَّوۡنُهَا
تَسُرُّ
ٱلنَّٰظِرِينَ
٦٩
گفتند: «از پروردگارت بخواه تا برای ما روشن سازد، رنگ آن چگونه است؟» (موسی) گفت: (الله) میفرماید: «آن گاو زرد پر رنگی است که بینندگان را شاد میکند».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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