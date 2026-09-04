Al-Baqarah 2:71 قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا ذلول تثير الارض ولا تسقي الحرث مسلمة لا شية فيها قالوا الان جيت بالحق فذبحوها وما كادوا يفعلون ٧١
صفحه ۱۱ · جزء ۱
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
ذَلُولٞ
تُثِيرُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَلَا
تَسۡقِي
ٱلۡحَرۡثَ
مُسَلَّمَةٞ
لَّا
شِيَةَ
فِيهَاۚ
قَالُواْ
ٱلۡـَٰٔنَ
جِئۡتَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۚ
فَذَبَحُوهَا
وَمَا
كَادُواْ
يَفۡعَلُونَ
٧١
(موسی) گفت: (الله) میفرماید: «آن گاوی است که نه برای شخم زدن رام شده، و نه برای زراعت آبکشی کند، بی عیب است و یک رنگ و در آن خالی نیست» گفتند: «اینک سخن درست آوردی» پس گاو را سر بریدند، و نزدیک بود که این کار نکنند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them
Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and the many unnecessary questions they asked their Messengers. This is why when they were stubborn, Allah made the decisions difficult for them. Had the…
The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them
Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and…