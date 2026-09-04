Al-Baqarah 2:70 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي ان البقر تشابه علينا وانا ان شاء الله لمهتدون ٧٠
صفحه ۱۱ · جزء ۱
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡبَقَرَ
تَشَٰبَهَ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِنَّآ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَمُهۡتَدُونَ
٧٠
گفتند: «از پروردگارت بخواه تا برای ما روشن سازد که آن چگونه (گاوی) است؟ براستی این گاو بر ما مشتبه شده، و اگر الله بخواهد ما هدایت خواهیم شد».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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