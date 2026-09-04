وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Baqarah 2:70 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي ان البقر تشابه علينا وانا ان شاء الله لمهتدون ٧٠

صفحه ۱۱ · جزء ۱

قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡبَقَرَ
تَشَٰبَهَ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِنَّآ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَمُهۡتَدُونَ
٧٠
گفتند: «از پروردگارت بخواه تا برای ما روشن سازد که آن چگونه (گاوی) است؟ براستی این گاو بر ما مشتبه شده، و اگر الله بخواهد ما هدایت خواهیم شد».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and the many unnecessary questions they asked their Messengers. This is why when they were stubborn, Allah made the decisions difficult for them. Had the

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders