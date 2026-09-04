Al-Baqarah 2:68 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا فارض ولا بكر عوان بين ذالك فافعلوا ما تومرون ٦٨
صفحه ۱۰ · جزء ۱
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
فَارِضٞ
وَلَا
بِكۡرٌ
عَوَانُۢ
بَيۡنَ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَٱفۡعَلُواْ
مَا
تُؤۡمَرُونَ
٦٨
گفتند: «از الله خود بخواه که برای ما روشن کند که آن چگونه (گاوی) است؟» (موسی) گفت: (الله) میفرماید: «آن گاوی است که نه پیر و نه جوان، بلکه میان سالی بین این دو باشد، پس آنچه به شما دستور داده شده است؛ انجام دهید».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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