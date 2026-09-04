Al-Baqarah 2:66 فجعلناها نكالا لما بين يديها وما خلفها وموعظة للمتقين ٦٦
صفحه ۱۰ · جزء ۱
فَجَعَلۡنَٰهَا
نَكَٰلٗا
لِّمَا
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡهَا
وَمَا
خَلۡفَهَا
وَمَوۡعِظَةٗ
لِّلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٦٦
پس ما این (کیفر) را عبرتی برای مردم آن زمان و نسلهای بعد از آنان، و پند و اندرزی برای پرهیزگاران قرار دادیم.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath
Allah said,
وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ
(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent His torment on the village that disobeyed Him and broke their pledge and their covenant to observe the sanctity of the Sabbath. They began using deceit…
The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath
Allah said,
وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ
(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent H…