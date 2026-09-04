وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Baqarah 2:65 ولقد علمتم الذين اعتدوا منكم في السبت فقلنا لهم كونوا قردة خاسيين ٦٥

صفحه ۱۰ · جزء ۱

وَلَقَدۡ
عَلِمۡتُمُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱعۡتَدَوۡاْ
مِنكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلسَّبۡتِ
فَقُلۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
كُونُواْ
قِرَدَةً
خَٰسِـِٔينَ
٦٥
بی‌گمان شما از حال کسانی از شما که در روز شنبه نافرمانی و تجاوز کردند، آگاه شده‌اید، پس ما به آن‌ها گفتیم: «بوزینه‌های خوار و رانده شده باشید».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath

Allah said,

وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ

(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent His torment on the village that disobeyed Him and broke their pledge and their covenant to observe the sanctity of the Sabbath. They began using deceit

The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath

Allah said,

وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ

(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent H

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders