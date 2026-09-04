Al-Baqarah 2:65 ولقد علمتم الذين اعتدوا منكم في السبت فقلنا لهم كونوا قردة خاسيين ٦٥
صفحه ۱۰ · جزء ۱
وَلَقَدۡ
عَلِمۡتُمُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱعۡتَدَوۡاْ
مِنكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلسَّبۡتِ
فَقُلۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
كُونُواْ
قِرَدَةً
خَٰسِـِٔينَ
٦٥
بیگمان شما از حال کسانی از شما که در روز شنبه نافرمانی و تجاوز کردند، آگاه شدهاید، پس ما به آنها گفتیم: «بوزینههای خوار و رانده شده باشید».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath
Allah said,
وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ
(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent His torment on the village that disobeyed Him and broke their pledge and their covenant to observe the sanctity of the Sabbath. They began using deceit…
The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath
Allah said,
وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ
(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent H…