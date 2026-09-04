Al-Baqarah 2:64 ثم توليتم من بعد ذالك فلولا فضل الله عليكم ورحمته لكنتم من الخاسرين ٦٤
صفحه ۱۰ · جزء ۱
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّيۡتُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَلَوۡلَا
فَضۡلُ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَرَحۡمَتُهُۥ
لَكُنتُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
٦٤
سپس شما بعد از این روی گرداندید، پس اگر فضل و رحمت الله بر شما نبود، از زیانکاران بودید.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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