Al-Baqarah 2:63 واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واذكروا ما فيه لعلكم تتقون ٦٣
صفحه ۱۰ · جزء ۱
وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
وَرَفَعۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمُ
ٱلطُّورَ
خُذُواْ
مَآ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكُم
بِقُوَّةٖ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
مَا
فِيهِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٦٣
و (به یاد آورید) زمانی را که از شما پیمان گرفتیم، و (کوه) طور را بالای سر شما بر افراشتیم، (و به شما گفتیم): «آنچه را به شما دادهایم، با قدرت بگیرید، و آنچه را در آن است یاد کنید، شاید پرهیزگار شوید».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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