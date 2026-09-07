Sád 38:62 وقالوا ما لنا لا نرى رجالا كنا نعدهم من الاشرار ٦٢
Página 457 · Juz 23
وَقَالُواْ
مَا
لَنَا
لَا
نَرَىٰ
رِجَالٗا
كُنَّا
نَعُدُّهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَشۡرَارِ
٦٢
Dirán [los líderes de la incredulidad]: “¿Qué sucede que no vemos a las personas que considerábamos los malvados?
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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