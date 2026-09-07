Sád 38:52 ۞ وعندهم قاصرات الطرف اتراب ٥٢
Página 456 · Juz 23
۞ وَعِندَهُمۡ
قَٰصِرَٰتُ
ٱلطَّرۡفِ
أَتۡرَابٌ
٥٢
acompañados de doncellas [huríes] de mirar recatado, que tendrán siempre la misma edad.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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