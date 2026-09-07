Sád 38:59 هاذا فوج مقتحم معكم لا مرحبا بهم انهم صالو النار ٥٩
Página 456 · Juz 23
هَٰذَا
فَوۡجٞ
مُّقۡتَحِمٞ
مَّعَكُمۡ
لَا
مَرۡحَبَۢا
بِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّهُمۡ
صَالُواْ
ٱلنَّارِ
٥٩
[Dirán los ángeles guardianes del Infierno a los líderes de la incredulidad:] “Este es otro grupo [de sus seguidores] que se precipitará con ustedes [al Infierno]”. [Dirán los líderes:] “Hoy no hay bienvenida para ellos porque arderán en el fuego del Infierno”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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