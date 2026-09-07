Sád 38:57 هاذا فليذوقوه حميم وغساق ٥٧
Página 456 · Juz 23
هَٰذَا
فَلۡيَذُوقُوهُ
حَمِيمٞ
وَغَسَّاقٞ
٥٧
¡Esto será así! Sufrirán, y allí solo beberán agua hirviendo y las secreciones de las heridas [de quienes son atormentados en el Infierno].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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