Sád 38:51 متكيين فيها يدعون فيها بفاكهة كثيرة وشراب ٥١
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مُتَّكِـِٔينَ
فِيهَا
يَدۡعُونَ
فِيهَا
بِفَٰكِهَةٖ
كَثِيرَةٖ
وَشَرَابٖ
٥١
Estarán recostados [sobre sofás], y pedirán frutas abundantes y [exquisitas] bebidas,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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