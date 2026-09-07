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Sád 38:58 واخر من شكله ازواج ٥٨

Página 456 · Juz 23

وَءَاخَرُ
مِن
شَكۡلِهِۦٓ
أَزۡوَٰجٌ
٥٨
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:

هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ

(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a

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