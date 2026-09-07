Sád 38:61 قالوا ربنا من قدم لنا هاذا فزده عذابا ضعفا في النار ٦١
Página 456 · Juz 23
قَالُواْ
رَبَّنَا
مَن
قَدَّمَ
لَنَا
هَٰذَا
فَزِدۡهُ
عَذَابٗا
ضِعۡفٗا
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
٦١
Dirán [los seguidores]: “¡Señor nuestro! Duplícales el castigo del Fuego a quienes nos arrastraron a esto”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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