Sád 38:50 جنات عدن مفتحة لهم الابواب ٥٠
Página 456 · Juz 23
جَنَّٰتِ
عَدۡنٖ
مُّفَتَّحَةٗ
لَّهُمُ
ٱلۡأَبۡوَٰبُ
٥٠
en los Jardines del Edén. Todas sus puertas estarán abiertas para ellos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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