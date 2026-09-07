An-Náml 27:87 ويوم ينفخ في الصور ففزع من في السماوات ومن في الارض الا من شاء الله وكل اتوه داخرين ٨٧
Página 384 · Juz 20
وَيَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَفَزِعَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
مَن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَكُلٌّ
أَتَوۡهُ
دَٰخِرِينَ
٨٧
El día que se sople la trompeta se aterrorizarán todos aquellos que estén en los cielos y en la Tierra, salvo quienes Dios proteja. Todos se presentarán sumisos ante Él.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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