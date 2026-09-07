An-Náml 27:91 انما امرت ان اعبد رب هاذه البلدة الذي حرمها وله كل شيء وامرت ان اكون من المسلمين ٩١
Página 385 · Juz 20
إِنَّمَآ
أُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَعۡبُدَ
رَبَّ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡبَلۡدَةِ
ٱلَّذِي
حَرَّمَهَا
وَلَهُۥ
كُلُّ
شَيۡءٖۖ
وَأُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمِينَ
٩١
[Diles, oh, Mujámmad:] “Me ha sido ordenado adorar al Señor de esta ciudad [La Meca], a la que ha declarado sagrada; el Señor de todas las cosas. Me ha sido ordenado ser de los musulmanes [que someten a Dios su voluntad].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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