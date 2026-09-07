An-Náml 27:92 وان اتلو القران فمن اهتدى فانما يهتدي لنفسه ومن ضل فقل انما انا من المنذرين ٩٢
Página 385 · Juz 20
وَأَنۡ
أَتۡلُوَاْ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَۖ
فَمَنِ
ٱهۡتَدَىٰ
فَإِنَّمَا
يَهۡتَدِي
لِنَفۡسِهِۦۖ
وَمَن
ضَلَّ
فَقُلۡ
إِنَّمَآ
أَنَا۠
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُنذِرِينَ
٩٢
[Se me ha ordenado] recitar el Corán. Quien siga la guía lo hará en beneficio propio, y a quien se extravíe dile: “Yo solo he venido a advertirles…”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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