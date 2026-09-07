An-Náml 27:93 وقل الحمد لله سيريكم اياته فتعرفونها وما ربك بغافل عما تعملون ٩٣
Página 385 · Juz 20
وَقُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
سَيُرِيكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
فَتَعۡرِفُونَهَاۚ
وَمَا
رَبُّكَ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٣
Di: “¡Alabado sea Dios! Él les mostrará Sus signos y los reconocerán. [Sepan que] Su Señor no está desatento de lo que hacen”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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