An-Náml 27:89 من جاء بالحسنة فله خير منها وهم من فزع يوميذ امنون ٨٩
Página 385 · Juz 20
مَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلۡحَسَنَةِ
فَلَهُۥ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّنۡهَا
وَهُم
مِّن
فَزَعٖ
يَوۡمَئِذٍ
ءَامِنُونَ
٨٩
Quien se presente con buenas obras será recompensado con algo mejor [que lo que merezca], y estará a salvo del terror de ese día.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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