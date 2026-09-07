An-Náml 27:90 ومن جاء بالسيية فكبت وجوههم في النار هل تجزون الا ما كنتم تعملون ٩٠
Página 385 · Juz 20
وَمَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلسَّيِّئَةِ
فَكُبَّتۡ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
هَلۡ
تُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٠
Pero quien se presente con obras malas será arrojado de cara al Fuego. [Se le dirá:] “¿Acaso se les retribuye por algo distinto de lo que habían cometido?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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