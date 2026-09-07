An-Náml 27:86 الم يروا انا جعلنا الليل ليسكنوا فيه والنهار مبصرا ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٨٦
Página 384 · Juz 20
أَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّا
جَعَلۡنَا
ٱلَّيۡلَ
لِيَسۡكُنُواْ
فِيهِ
وَٱلنَّهَارَ
مُبۡصِرًاۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٨٦
¿Acaso no ven que he creado la noche para que descansen y el día para que procuren el sustento? En eso hay signos para quienes creen.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Gathering the Wrongdoers on the Day of Resurrection
Allah tells us about the Day of Resurrection when the wrongdoers who disbelieved in the signs and Messengers of Allah will be gathered before Allah, so that He will ask them about what they did in this world, rebuking, scolding and belittling them.
و…
Gathering the Wrongdoers on the Day of Resurrection
Allah tells us about the Day of Resurrection when the wrongdoers who disbelieved in the signs and M…