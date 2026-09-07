An-Náml 27:84 حتى اذا جاءوا قال اكذبتم باياتي ولم تحيطوا بها علما اماذا كنتم تعملون ٨٤
Página 384 · Juz 20
حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
جَآءُو
قَالَ
أَكَذَّبۡتُم
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
وَلَمۡ
تُحِيطُواْ
بِهَا
عِلۡمًا
أَمَّاذَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٨٤
Al llegar [al lugar del juicio, Dios] les dirá: “Desmintieron Mis signos sin siquiera conocerlos”, [y se les preguntará:] “¿Cuáles fueron sus obras?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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