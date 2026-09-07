An-Náml 27:85 ووقع القول عليهم بما ظلموا فهم لا ينطقون ٨٥
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وَوَقَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَيۡهِم
بِمَا
ظَلَمُواْ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يَنطِقُونَ
٨٥
Luego los azotará el castigo que había sido prometido por haber cometido injusticias, y no podrán decir una sola palabra [para excusarse].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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