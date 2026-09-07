An-Náml 27:45 ولقد ارسلنا الى ثمود اخاهم صالحا ان اعبدوا الله فاذا هم فريقان يختصمون ٤٥
Página 381 · Juz 19
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَآ
إِلَىٰ
ثَمُودَ
أَخَاهُمۡ
صَٰلِحًا
أَنِ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
فَإِذَا
هُمۡ
فَرِيقَانِ
يَخۡتَصِمُونَ
٤٥
Al pueblo llamado Zamud le envié a su hermano Sálih [como Profeta, quien les dijo]: “Adoren solo a Dios”. Pero ellos se dividieron en dos grupos que disputaban entre sí.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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