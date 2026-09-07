An-Náml 27:44 قيل لها ادخلي الصرح فلما راته حسبته لجة وكشفت عن ساقيها قال انه صرح ممرد من قوارير قالت رب اني ظلمت نفسي واسلمت مع سليمان لله رب العالمين ٤٤
Página 380 · Juz 19
قِيلَ
لَهَا
ٱدۡخُلِي
ٱلصَّرۡحَۖ
فَلَمَّا
رَأَتۡهُ
حَسِبَتۡهُ
لُجَّةٗ
وَكَشَفَتۡ
عَن
سَاقَيۡهَاۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
صَرۡحٞ
مُّمَرَّدٞ
مِّن
قَوَارِيرَۗ
قَالَتۡ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
ظَلَمۡتُ
نَفۡسِي
وَأَسۡلَمۡتُ
مَعَ
سُلَيۡمَٰنَ
لِلَّهِ
رَبِّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٤٤
Se le dijo: “Entra en el palacio [que los yinn habían construido para Salomón]”. Cuando ella lo vio, pensó que ingresaría a un estanque de agua y se recogió el vestido. Dijo [Salomón]: “Todo este palacio es de cristal pulido”. Dijo ella: “¡Señor mío! He sido injusta conmigo misma [al adorar a otros junto a Dios], me someto junto con Salomón al [único] Dios, el Señor del universo”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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