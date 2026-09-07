An-Náml 27:41 قال نكروا لها عرشها ننظر اتهتدي ام تكون من الذين لا يهتدون ٤١
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قَالَ
نَكِّرُواْ
لَهَا
عَرۡشَهَا
نَنظُرۡ
أَتَهۡتَدِيٓ
أَمۡ
تَكُونُ
مِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يَهۡتَدُونَ
٤١
Dijo [Salomón]: “Alteren la apariencia de su trono, para que cuando lo vea sepamos si se deja guiar [a la verdad] o es de aquellos que rehúsan la guía”[1]. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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