An-Náml 27:42 فلما جاءت قيل اهاكذا عرشك قالت كانه هو واوتينا العلم من قبلها وكنا مسلمين ٤٢
Página 380 · Juz 19
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَتۡ
قِيلَ
أَهَٰكَذَا
عَرۡشُكِۖ
قَالَتۡ
كَأَنَّهُۥ
هُوَۚ
وَأُوتِينَا
ٱلۡعِلۡمَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهَا
وَكُنَّا
مُسۡلِمِينَ
٤٢
Cuando ella llegó, se le preguntó: “¿Así es tu trono?” Respondió: “Pareciera que fuera él”. [Dijo Salomón:] “Recibimos el conocimiento antes que ella y nos sometimos a Dios”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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