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An-Náml 27:42 فلما جاءت قيل اهاكذا عرشك قالت كانه هو واوتينا العلم من قبلها وكنا مسلمين ٤٢

Página 380 · Juz 19

فَلَمَّا
جَآءَتۡ
قِيلَ
أَهَٰكَذَا
عَرۡشُكِۖ
قَالَتۡ
كَأَنَّهُۥ
هُوَۚ
وَأُوتِينَا
ٱلۡعِلۡمَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهَا
وَكُنَّا
مُسۡلِمِينَ
٤٢
Cuando ella llegó, se le preguntó: “¿Así es tu trono?” Respondió: “Pareciera que fuera él”. [Dijo Salomón:] “Recibimos el conocimiento antes que ella y nos sometimos a Dios”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Test of Bilqis

When Sulayman brought the throne of Bilqis before she and her people arrived, he issued orders that some of its features should be altered, so that he could test her and see whether she recognized it and how composed she would be when she saw it. Would she hasten to say either that

The Test of Bilqis

When Sulayman brought the throne of Bilqis before she and her people arrived, he issued orders that some of its features should be a

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