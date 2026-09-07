An-Náml 27:38 قال يا ايها الملا ايكم ياتيني بعرشها قبل ان ياتوني مسلمين ٣٨
Página 380 · Juz 19
قَالَ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمَلَؤُاْ
أَيُّكُمۡ
يَأۡتِينِي
بِعَرۡشِهَا
قَبۡلَ
أَن
يَأۡتُونِي
مُسۡلِمِينَ
٣٨
Dijo [Salomón a su corte]: “¡Oh, nobles! ¿Quién de ustedes me traerá su trono antes de que vengan a mí, sumisos?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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