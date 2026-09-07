An-Náml 27:37 ارجع اليهم فلناتينهم بجنود لا قبل لهم بها ولنخرجنهم منها اذلة وهم صاغرون ٣٧
Página 380 · Juz 19
ٱرۡجِعۡ
إِلَيۡهِمۡ
فَلَنَأۡتِيَنَّهُم
بِجُنُودٖ
لَّا
قِبَلَ
لَهُم
بِهَا
وَلَنُخۡرِجَنَّهُم
مِّنۡهَآ
أَذِلَّةٗ
وَهُمۡ
صَٰغِرُونَ
٣٧
Regresen a su pueblo [con los regalos, y adviertan] que los combatiremos con huestes a las que no podrán vencer, y los expulsaremos de su tierra, sometidos y humillados”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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