An-Náml 27:43 وصدها ما كانت تعبد من دون الله انها كانت من قوم كافرين ٤٣
Página 380 · Juz 19
وَصَدَّهَا
مَا
كَانَت
تَّعۡبُدُ
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّهَا
كَانَتۡ
مِن
قَوۡمٖ
كَٰفِرِينَ
٤٣
Lo que ella adoraba en lugar de Dios le impedía ver la Verdad. Pertenecía a un pueblo de incrédulos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Test of Bilqis
When Sulayman brought the throne of Bilqis before she and her people arrived, he issued orders that some of its features should be altered, so that he could test her and see whether she recognized it and how composed she would be when she saw it. Would she hasten to say either that…
The Test of Bilqis
When Sulayman brought the throne of Bilqis before she and her people arrived, he issued orders that some of its features should be a…