An-Náml 27:39 قال عفريت من الجن انا اتيك به قبل ان تقوم من مقامك واني عليه لقوي امين ٣٩
Página 380 · Juz 19
قَالَ
عِفۡرِيتٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡجِنِّ
أَنَا۠
ءَاتِيكَ
بِهِۦ
قَبۡلَ
أَن
تَقُومَ
مِن
مَّقَامِكَۖ
وَإِنِّي
عَلَيۡهِ
لَقَوِيٌّ
أَمِينٞ
٣٩
Uno de los yinn poderosos dijo: “Yo te lo traeré antes de que te levantes de tu trono. Yo puedo hacerlo y soy digno de tu confianza”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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