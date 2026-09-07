An-Náml 27:40 قال الذي عنده علم من الكتاب انا اتيك به قبل ان يرتد اليك طرفك فلما راه مستقرا عنده قال هاذا من فضل ربي ليبلوني ااشكر ام اكفر ومن شكر فانما يشكر لنفسه ومن كفر فان ربي غني كريم ٤٠
Página 380 · Juz 19
قَالَ
ٱلَّذِي
عِندَهُۥ
عِلۡمٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
أَنَا۠
ءَاتِيكَ
بِهِۦ
قَبۡلَ
أَن
يَرۡتَدَّ
إِلَيۡكَ
طَرۡفُكَۚ
فَلَمَّا
رَءَاهُ
مُسۡتَقِرًّا
عِندَهُۥ
قَالَ
هَٰذَا
مِن
فَضۡلِ
رَبِّي
لِيَبۡلُوَنِيٓ
ءَأَشۡكُرُ
أَمۡ
أَكۡفُرُۖ
وَمَن
شَكَرَ
فَإِنَّمَا
يَشۡكُرُ
لِنَفۡسِهِۦۖ
وَمَن
كَفَرَ
فَإِنَّ
رَبِّي
غَنِيّٞ
كَرِيمٞ
٤٠
Dijo [un creyente piadoso] que tenía conocimiento del Libro: “Yo te lo traeré antes de que parpadees”. Y cuando [Salomón] lo vio delante suyo dijo: “Esta es una de las gracias de mi Señor para probarme si soy agradecido o ingrato. Quien agradezca [las gracias de su Señor] se beneficiará a sí mismo, pero quien sea ingrato sepa que mi Señor es Opulento, Generoso”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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