An-Náml 27:46 قال يا قوم لم تستعجلون بالسيية قبل الحسنة لولا تستغفرون الله لعلكم ترحمون ٤٦
Página 381 · Juz 19
قَالَ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
لِمَ
تَسۡتَعۡجِلُونَ
بِٱلسَّيِّئَةِ
قَبۡلَ
ٱلۡحَسَنَةِۖ
لَوۡلَا
تَسۡتَغۡفِرُونَ
ٱللَّهَ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تُرۡحَمُونَ
٤٦
Les dijo: “¡Oh, pueblo mío! ¿Por qué prefieren obrar mal en vez de obrar bien? ¿Por qué no piden perdón a Dios para alcanzar la misericordia?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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