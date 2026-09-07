An-Náml 27:52 فتلك بيوتهم خاوية بما ظلموا ان في ذالك لاية لقوم يعلمون ٥٢
Página 381 · Juz 19
فَتِلۡكَ
بُيُوتُهُمۡ
خَاوِيَةَۢ
بِمَا
ظَلَمُوٓاْۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَةٗ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٥٢
Sus casas yacen vacías, porque cometieron injusticias. En ello hay un signo para quienes reflexionan.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Plot of the Mischief-Makers and the End of the People of Thamud
Allah tells us about the evildoers of Thamud and their leaders who used to call their people to misguidance and disbelief, and to deny Salih. Eventually they killed the she-camel and were about to kill Salih too. They plotted to let…
The Plot of the Mischief-Makers and the End of the People of Thamud
Allah tells us about the evildoers of Thamud and their leaders who used to call the…