An-Náml 27:49 قالوا تقاسموا بالله لنبيتنه واهله ثم لنقولن لوليه ما شهدنا مهلك اهله وانا لصادقون ٤٩
Página 381 · Juz 19
قَالُواْ
تَقَاسَمُواْ
بِٱللَّهِ
لَنُبَيِّتَنَّهُۥ
وَأَهۡلَهُۥ
ثُمَّ
لَنَقُولَنَّ
لِوَلِيِّهِۦ
مَا
شَهِدۡنَا
مَهۡلِكَ
أَهۡلِهِۦ
وَإِنَّا
لَصَٰدِقُونَ
٤٩
Se dijeron: “Juremos por Dios que los sorprenderemos por la noche [y los mataremos] a él y a su familia, luego diremos a quienes exijan justicia: ‘Nosotros no presenciamos los crímenes de su familia, y decimos la verdad’”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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