An-Náml 27:48 وكان في المدينة تسعة رهط يفسدون في الارض ولا يصلحون ٤٨
Página 381 · Juz 19
وَكَانَ
فِي
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
تِسۡعَةُ
رَهۡطٖ
يُفۡسِدُونَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَا
يُصۡلِحُونَ
٤٨
Había en la ciudad nueve personas que sembraban la corrupción y no contribuían al bienestar.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Plot of the Mischief-Makers and the End of the People of Thamud
Allah tells us about the evildoers of Thamud and their leaders who used to call their people to misguidance and disbelief, and to deny Salih. Eventually they killed the she-camel and were about to kill Salih too. They plotted to let…
The Plot of the Mischief-Makers and the End of the People of Thamud
Allah tells us about the evildoers of Thamud and their leaders who used to call the…