An-Náml 27:47 قالوا اطيرنا بك وبمن معك قال طايركم عند الله بل انتم قوم تفتنون ٤٧
Página 381 · Juz 19
قَالُواْ
ٱطَّيَّرۡنَا
بِكَ
وَبِمَن
مَّعَكَۚ
قَالَ
طَٰٓئِرُكُمۡ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
بَلۡ
أَنتُمۡ
قَوۡمٞ
تُفۡتَنُونَ
٤٧
Dijeron: “Creemos que tú y quienes te siguen nos traen mala suerte”. Respondió: “Sus adversidades se las envía Dios [por sus pecados]. Ustedes son un pueblo que ha sido seducido [por la superstición]”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Salih and Thamud
Allah tells us about Thamud and how they responded to their Prophet Salih, when Allah sent him to call them to worship Allah alone, with no partner or associate.
فَإِذَا هُمْ فَرِيقَانِ يَخْتَصِمُونَ
(Then look! They became two parties quarreling with each other.) Mujahid said, "These…
Salih and Thamud
Allah tells us about Thamud and how they responded to their Prophet Salih, when Allah sent him to call them to worship Allah alone, wi…