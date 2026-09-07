An-Náml 27:51 فانظر كيف كان عاقبة مكرهم انا دمرناهم وقومهم اجمعين ٥١
Página 381 · Juz 19
فَٱنظُرۡ
كَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَٰقِبَةُ
مَكۡرِهِمۡ
أَنَّا
دَمَّرۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَقَوۡمَهُمۡ
أَجۡمَعِينَ
٥١
Observa cómo desbarato su plan: los destruí a ellos y a todo su pueblo [que fue cómplice].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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